Rep. Hortman 'still not sorry' after Republicans file protest

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Rep. Melissa Hortman is still not sorry for her remarks calling out a "white male card game" in the House retiring room, after Republicans filed a protest and dissent.

On Monday evening, the DFL House Minority Leader from Brooklyn Park voiced her frustration over the lack of attendance while women of color were testifying in the House.

"I hate to break up the 100 percent white male card game in the retiring room, but I think this is an important debate,” she said. "I'm really tired of watching women of color, in particular, being ignored."

The game was going on in the retiring room while women of color were making statements against harsh penalties for protesters.

On Friday, House Republicans filed a Protest and Dissent in the House Journal, calling on Hortman to apologize for her remarks. They said the statements "needlessly invoked the race and gender of her colleagues, and called into question the motives of members during a lengthy floor debate."

Hortman released a statement Saturday in response, saying only, "I'm still not sorry."

She said she intends to respond formally when the legislature reconvenes on April 18.

