Rep. Ilhan Omar featured on cover of Time

MINNEAPOLIS - A familiar face is gracing one of the covers of Time this month -- joining an impressive bunch of women who are being highlighted by the magazine for "changing the world."

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who became the first Somali-American Muslim person to be elected to a state legislature, is featured as simply, "The Legislator," joining dozens of other female trailblazers like Oprah Winfrey, Madeleine Albright, Ellen DeGeneres, Hillary Rodham Clinton and more.

The series called, "Firsts," highlights 46 women from all backgrounds who have paved the way to make a difference, all while inspiring other women to join them.

"Our goal with Firsts is for every woman and girl to find someone whose presence in the highest reaches of success says to her that it is safe to climb, come on up, the view is spectacular," the magazine states.

Omar shares her story of fleeing a war-torn Somalia at the age of 8 and coming to a new world to start a new life.

"Being black in the U.S. means something. There’s a history. Being an immigrant, a refugee, Muslim — all of those things represent an otherness that is not typical or easily confined into the social fabric of this country," she states in her interview. "As someone who grew up never really having to feel less than, it’s a hard reality to wake up to when you’re 12. I had to figure out what it meant to be a bridge builder -— what it meant to forge relationships that really never existed becomes the backstory to how I ended up where I am."

You can read her entire piece here. And see the rest of the featured "Firsts" here.

