Rep. Ilhan Omar to appear on The Daily Show

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis (Photo: KARE)

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is scheduled to appear on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah this week.

The show announced Omar's appearance on its Instagram account on Sunday. Omar is scheduled for Thursday night's episode.

Omar made history in November when she won her seat as Minnesota State Representative for District 60B, becoming the first Somali-American lawmaker in the U.S.

This week! Kumail Nanjiani, David O. Brown, James Davis, and Ilhan Omar. A post shared by The Daily Show (@thedailyshow) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

The Daily Show airs at 10 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday nights on Comedy Central.

South African comic Trevor Noah took over as host in fall of 2015.

© 2017 KARE-TV