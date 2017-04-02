Rep. Liebling announces bid for MN governor

Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL), District 26A (Photo: Courtesy MN House of Representatives)

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Another Democrat is joining the race to replace Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton.



State Rep. Tina Liebling of Rochester announced her candidacy Sunday in Rochester's Peace Plaza.



Liebling says Minnesotans "need a governor they can trust to be on their side."



Liebling is a lawyer who has served in the Minnesota House since 2005. She told the Post-Bulletin in an interview after announcing her candidacy that she will abide by the DFL endorsement process.



Dayton, a Democrat, is retiring. Last week Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Walz said he will run for governor rather than seek re-election.



Other Democrats running for governor are St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, state Rep. Erin Murphy and State Auditor Rebecca Otto. No major Republicans have formally entered the race yet.

___

Information from: Post-Bulletin

© 2017 Associated Press