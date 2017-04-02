KARE
Close
Breaking News WATCH LIVE | Giraffe birth at NY zoo
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Rep. Liebling announces bid for MN governor

KARE 5:11 PM. CDT April 02, 2017

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Another Democrat is joining the race to replace Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton.

State Rep. Tina Liebling of Rochester announced her candidacy Sunday in Rochester's Peace Plaza.

Liebling says Minnesotans "need a governor they can trust to be on their side."

Liebling is a lawyer who has served in the Minnesota House since 2005. She told the Post-Bulletin in an interview after announcing her candidacy that she will abide by the DFL endorsement process.

Dayton, a Democrat, is retiring. Last week Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Walz said he will run for governor rather than seek re-election.

Other Democrats running for governor are St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, state Rep. Erin Murphy and State Auditor Rebecca Otto. No major Republicans have formally entered the race yet.

___

Information from: Post-Bulletin

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories