Reporter says Crunch injured Towns' dad

Crunch, the mascot for the Minnesota Timberwolves performs during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on November 21, 2014 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Spurs defeated the Timberwolves (Photo: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - Mascots are paid to get fans riled up through their high energy, extreme antics.

But Minnesota Timberwolves Mascot Crunch apparently went one step too far Thursday night, reportedly injuring the father of Wolves star Center Karl Anthony-Towns (KAT). Associated Press basketball beat writer Jon Krawczynski tweeted that while performing a routine where he slides down the steps at the target center, Crunch accidently ran into Karl Towns Sr., leaving him with an injured leg.

Rough night for Towns family: KAT misses out on All-Star. Big Karl gets hit by Crunch on a sled and hurts his knee. He's a gamer though. — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) January 27, 2017

Krawczynski later tweeted that Towns Sr. told him he was going to be getting an MRI on his knee, and that KAT's dad left the arena on crutches. The veteran writer reported that he has seen Crunch slide down the arena steps for 20 years, and has never seen anyone get hurt. "Wrong place, wrong time," he tweeted.

I've seen Crunch slide down the arena steps for 20 years and never seen someone get hurt. Wrong place, wrong time. — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) January 27, 2017

(© 2017 KARE)