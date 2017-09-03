All hikers safe after being trapped by Eagle Creek Fire

The Eagle Creek fire (photo: Oregon State Police)

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — All of the 153 hikers forced to spend the night in the mountains east of Portland, Oregon, after wildfires trapped them have made it down the trail to safety.

The Hood River County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that the final group has left the Wahtum Lake area at the bottom of the trail and were headed by bus to meet with their friends and family.

Deputy Joel Ives says all of the hikers were accounted for. Ives says one hiker was taken out by ambulance for exhaustion and dehydration.

IMPORTANT PHONE NUMBERS

Inceweb general info about fire: 541-392-1631

Hood River County Evacuation information: 541-387-6941

The U.S. Forest Service says the wildfire was human-caused, potentially from the misuse of fireworks. The Oregon State Police said a suspect has been identified. The investigation is being conducted by the Oregon State Police, U.S. Forest Service, Hood River Sheriff's Office, Hood River District Attorney's Office and fire personnel.

Many of the hikers had gone up the Eagle Creek Trail on Saturday to swim at the popular waterfalls and pools, but a fire broke out near the Columbia River Gorge trail about 90 miles (144 kilometers) east of Portland. The blaze was burning on the Eagle Creek Trail, and the only other way out was longer and more difficult, and it was getting dark, so officials told them to spend the night near Tunnel Falls. Mountain Wave dropped supplies to the hikers.

Mountain Wave Search and Rescue president Russ Gubele says search and rescue teams headed up the second trail on Sunday morning and led the hikers out the 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) toward Wahtum Lake.

The first group made it out by about 10:30 a.m. and the last group was expected by about 1 or 1:30 p.m.

"It's horribly smoky," Gubele said. "Ash is coming down. It's like a Mount Saint Helens eruption all over again."

One mother, Jennifer told KGW's Maggie Vespa she still hadn't heard from her college-age daughter and her friends after the first two buses arrived. The mother and daughter were later reunited.

On Saturday, 14 hikers were brought out and returned to Eagle Creek and three hikers were rescued by National Guard helicopter.

Authorities say the wildfire had grown to almost 5 square miles (13 square kilometers) by Sunday. A portion of the Eagle Creek Trail had been closed for weeks because of another fire that erupted July 4.

About 130 homes in Cascade Locks were under evacuation orders because of the flames from the more recent wildfire. A Red Cross shelter was set up at the Skamania County Fairgrounds, across the Columbia River in Stevenson, Washington.

