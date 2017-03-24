Research shows random chance plays bigger role in cancer

Labratory (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - Eat right. Work out. Don't smoke. It's advice we hear all the time as keys to preventing cancer. But a new study from Johns Hopkins shows it's less about lifestyle and more about luck. Published this week in Science Magazine, it found 66% of gene mutations are completely random, 29% are environmental and about 5% are hereditary.

The study's authors say cancer is complex, and stress that those numbers vary depending on the type of cancer. For example, lung cancer is often the result of environmental causes, while cancer in kids is almost always unavoidable. And experts say even though these findings may make us feel like there's nothing we can do to stop the disease, we should all still continue healthy habits.

"I don't look at it as should it be a depressing thing," said Dr. Anne Blaes, associate professor at the University of Minnesota division of hematology and oncology. "I look at it as we know you're going to feel better, and it might help with preventing any kind of cancer."

That includes staying active, which Dr. Blaes says can benefit even those who have already been diagnosed.

"Patients who have had cancer or who are living with cancer feel better exercising," said Dr. Blaes. "And it may actually help prevent recurrence."

The message: There's often no real reason why some people get cancer and others don't, but we should use frequent screenings and tests to find it---and do what we can to prevent it.



