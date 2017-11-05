Researchers find way to keep sea lampreys in check

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - Scientists have found a way to keep sea lampreys largely in check in the Great Lakes.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that this has allowed the lake trout population to rebound.



The sea lamprey is an invasive species that has needle-sharp teeth that can bore a hole through fish scales. Lampreys then suck out blood and fluids.



Scientists created a chemical in the 1950s which kills sea lamprey when they're small larvae.



The Great Lakes Fishery Commission treats about 200 rivers around the Great Lakes with the chemical.



A commission report says lamprey numbers are stable in lakes Michigan, Huron and Ontario but have increased in lakes Superior and Erie.



Commission officials say the growth may be due to warmer water temperatures and the increase in trout, which means lampreys have more prey to feed on.

