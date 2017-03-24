Review of Minnesota police department includes traffic stops

Scenes from the night of the fatal police shooting of 32-year-old Philando Castile. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - A federal assessment of the Minnesota police department involved in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile will include a look at traffic stops.



The Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services has outlined the goals and objectives for its assessment of the St. Anthony Police Department, the city announced Friday.



Castile, who was black, was killed by St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez during a July traffic stop. The shooting's aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by Castile's girlfriend, who was in the car along with her daughter. Yanez, who is Latino, is charged with second-degree manslaughter.



After the shooting, St. Anthony officials requested a voluntary review. The objectives from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services will serve as a roadmap for the assessment going forward.

