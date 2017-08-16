Review says U of M handled football suspensions properly

Stock Image

MINNEAPOLIS - An outside review says the University of Minnesota followed law and policy properly when it suspended 10 football players last fall following an accusation of sexual assault by a female student associated with the football program.

The review released Wednesday blamed "weak leadership" by then-head coach Tracy Claeys and his coaching staff for a threat by remaining players to boycott the Holiday Bowl. The Dorsey and Whitney law firm's review also says administrators and regents could have done a better job managing the threatened boycott.

Other factors the Dorsey and Whitney review say led to the high-profile boycott include:

Underlying alleged misconduct by players

Lack of understanding by both student athletes and Athletics Department personnel of the Student Conduct Code Disciplinary Process

Impaired communication and breakdown in trust between University leadership and the football team

The crisis began when a student accused several players of sexually assaulting her at a party last September. Hennnepin County prosecutors declined to file criminal charges, citing insufficient evidence, but the university suspended the players following an internal investigation.



Things became more inflamed when Claeys publicly backed the boycott by his student athletes, but the players ultimately decided to play in their bowl game and beat Washington State 17-12. Claeys was fired a week later.

Dorsey and Whitney says there is much to be learned from what happened, including that more focus should be placed on the Board of Regents and U of M Administration working together, and speaking with just one voice for a more unified message.

