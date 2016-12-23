Revival set to open St. Paul spot on Monday

The fried chicken at Revival's St. Paul location (Photo: Sara Pelissero, KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The fried chicken revolution is officially crossing the river.

Starting Monday, St. Paul residents will get their own taste of the southern classics Minneapolis has enjoyed for the last two years.

Revival's new location on Selby Avenue, the former Cheeky Monkey space, softly opened Thursday and Friday, as eager diners continued to press their noses against the windows.

Revival's St. Paul location (Photo: Sara Pelissero, KARE)

The expanded space -- 4,700-square-feet -- allows more than double the seating of their quaint south Minneapolis spot (which seats around 46 and racks up hour-plus wait times). The larger location also features a summer dining patio with an additional 50 seats.

Beyond the extra elbow room, the menu is also taking things up a notch, bringing even more southern charm to Minnesota.

Thanks to the addition of a smoker, a selection of BBQ dishes will be offered only on the St. Paul menu.

"Mostly rooted in North Carolina-style pork BBQ, but there's a little bit of a homage to Texas brisket and some other things that will be rotating through," said co-owner Nick Rancone. "There will be something unique and interesting coming out of the smoker every day."

Revival's St. Paul location will feature a selection of BBQ items. (Photo: Sara Pelissero, KARE)

And of course, there's the fried chicken.

The new St. Paul spot will showcase the exact same recipe that put its Minneapolis digs on the map. The owners said they put an emphasis on ensuring they could keep up with an expanded space without sacrificing any quality of their house specialty.

Rancone said it's been really fun for them to design a new space, while ensuring the soul of the restaurant is true to what they started. He said they're excited for Monday, but admits, the pressure's on to deliver.

"Opening a restaurant is one of the dumbest, hardest things you can do," he said. "Opening is one thing but then the hard work really starts."

Revival will open Monday at 525 Selby Ave. in St. Paul from 11 a.m. to midnight. For menus and more information, click here.