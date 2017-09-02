Reward now $7K in case of missing Alexandria teen

Police in Alexandria are asking for help in locating 15-year-old Jasmine Block after her family reported the teen missing. (Photo: Alexandria Police)

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - The reward has been increased in the case of an Alexandria teen missing for 25 days.

Alexandria police announced on Friday that an anonymous donor had donated $5,000, making for a $7,000 reward for information leading to Jasmine Block's safe return.

Block, 15, left her home on the 200 block of North McKay Avenue in Alexandria sometime after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 8. Her family says she disappeared without her phone, keys and a backpack she normally carries. Her bike and scooter were also left at home.

The 15-year-old disappeared, leaving her phone, keys and backpack at home.

Authorities say several friends saw Block with two other teens and a man in his 30s who was balding or had closely shaven hair. They were all apparently riding bikes and authorities believe these people may have been from out of town.

Block is described as a white girl with a tan complexion, approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and 100 pounds with brown, curly hair. Jasmine was last seen wearing black and red pajama pants, and a top of unknown color.

"Jasmine also has cognitive disabilities that make her vulnerable so authorities are concerned for her welfare," according to the BCA.

Police say they are asking the public to search their properties and surrounding areas for anything out of the ordinary.

There are several ways to provide information to Alexandria police:

Call the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631

Reply to a post on their Facebook page

Send a private message on Facebook

Send an email to reward@alexandriapolice.com

