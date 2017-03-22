Reward offered in fatal November hit-and-run

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis police are asking for help solving a hit-and-run fatality that happened in November of last year.
The Minneapolis Police Department is teaming up with Crime Stoppers of Minnesota to offer a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
On Nov. 27, 2016, at about 5 p.m., a woman was walking across Nicollet Avenue South at the intersection of 43rd Street when she was hit by a vehicle. She was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center and died the next day.
Police say the driver of the vehicle, described as a dark sedan, continued northbound on Nicollet Avenue South.
All tips that are provided to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Tips can be submitted by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by texting "Tip674" and your tip to 274637 (CRIMES), or via the Crime Stoppers website.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs