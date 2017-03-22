Reward offered in fatal November hit-and-run

The fatal hit-and-run happened at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue South and 43rd Street. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis police are asking for help solving a hit-and-run fatality that happened in November of last year.

The Minneapolis Police Department is teaming up with Crime Stoppers of Minnesota to offer a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

On Nov. 27, 2016, at about 5 p.m., a woman was walking across Nicollet Avenue South at the intersection of 43rd Street when she was hit by a vehicle. She was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center and died the next day.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, described as a dark sedan, continued northbound on Nicollet Avenue South.

All tips that are provided to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Tips can be submitted by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by texting "Tip674" and your tip to 274637 (CRIMES), or via the Crime Stoppers website.

