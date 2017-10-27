Rise of the Minneapolis Sound

Andrea Swensson, author of Got to be Something Here. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - You've heard people talk about it. The Minneapolis sound. It's special, it's ours, and it almost always is about Prince, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis.

But they aren't the only ones. They're not the architects.

Anew book deliciously tells you who is. It's called Got to be Something Here.

KARE 11'S Jana Shortal sat down with its author and her friend, Andrea Swensson.

