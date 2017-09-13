Road closures for Wayzata officer's funeral

Officer William Mathews with his son, Wyatt, and wife, Shawn. (Photo: Courtesy Mathews family)

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - Motorists in Plymouth and Orono should watch for road closures and delays due to the funeral and burial of Wayzata Police Officer William Mathews.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 13, at noon, County Road 101 in Plymouth will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 14th Avenue (County Road 6) and Highway 12. The speed limit will be reduced to 30 miles per hour.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, County Road 101 will be closed to through traffic starting at 8:30 a.m. Residents will be able to access their homes.

Also on Thursday, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., the following will be closed:

The exit ramp at Highway 12 for westbound Wayzata Boulevard (County Road 112)

Wayzata Boulevard at Ferndale Road

Eastbound Wayzata Boulevard at Old Long Lake Road

There will be limited access to local residences and the Wayzata Country Club. Hennepin County is asking motorists to use 14th Avenue. Truck traffic can also use Highway 12.

Funeral and visitation information:

The visitation for Mathews will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wayzata Free Church, 705 County Road 101 in Plymouth. His funeral will be at the same location Thursday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m.

Members of the public are welcome at both events.

Supporters have set up a memorial fund for Officer Mathews' wife an young son. Anyone who would like to contribute can send gifts to:

Officer Bill Mathews Memorial Fund

Wells Fargo – Wayzata

900 Wayzata Blvd. E.

Wayzata, MN 55391

