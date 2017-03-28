Road construction project delayed because of bees

Bumblebee (Photo: Thinkstock)

CHANHASSEN, Minn. - An Eden Prairie and Chanhassen road project is being put on hold because of the Bombus Affinis bee.

That’s the scientific term, but you may know them as the rusty patched bumble, or you might not know them at all.

The bee was recently put on a national endangered species list, which is causing the delay.

"The habitat is one that could support the rusty patched bumble bee, so we are working with our partners to determine if they are there," said Erica Skinner with Hennepin County.

The bees have not been spotted in the area, but conservationists say it is the perfect habitat for the bees to thrive.

“In the conservationist circles, I guess we knew this was coming," Ping Honzay said.

Honzay is the Education Program Coordinator at the Bee and Pollinator Center at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.

“I imagine a lot of people have not heard about it because it is a very specialized thing," he said. "It’s the first bumblebee to be put on the list.”

Hennepin County officials say project managers are meeting with U.S. Fish and Wildlife to determine how to move forward with the project. It was slated for construction this year and is between Highway 101 and Charlson Road along Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen.

Until the county knows how it can move ahead, construction won't begin.

