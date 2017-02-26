Road rage crash:4 people arrested in north Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS - Police arrested four people after a road rage incident ended in a crash in north Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.

Police say two drivers were chasing a driver in a green Suburban. The chase led to a crash on Aldrich Ave. near North Dowling Ave.

Several cars parked along the neighborhood street were damaged after the Suburban flipped over. One person was taken to the hospital. No further details have been released

