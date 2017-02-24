Rochester digs out from over a foot of snow

While most Twin Cities residents woke up to dry pavement, folks in Rochester are digging out after more than a foot of snow overnight. (Photo: KARE, 2013 Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While most residents of the Twin Cities woke up to dry pavement Friday morning, things were decidedly different an hour or two to the south.

While the metro largely missed the big snow (though some light accumulations are falling in south/southeast suburbs) southeastern Minnesota got quite the snowfall. The Rochester area saw a foot of snow or so, with flakes still flying as part of a second wave moving through midday that could boost some totals up to 15 inches in some places.

Snow totals (Photo: KARE, 2013 Getty Images)

KARE 11's Boyd Huppert spend the night in Rochester and woke up to a city digging out. A number of area schools and districts were declared closed Friday as a preemptive move, and city buses are not runnning.

The good news is that a travel advisory issued by MnDOT has been lifted as of 8 a.m. or so. MnDOT officials said crews did a great job overnight clearing and treating area interstates and highways.

While the snow winds down, the blizzard conditions will develop through Friday as winds pick up to 20-40 mph. Rural and open areas will see blowing & drifting of the fresh snow, and southbound travel on I-35 and along I-90 could be treacherous. Winds will slowly wind down Friday night into Saturday. Snow is not expected to stick around long: temps should reach near 40 by early next week.

Snow lovers never fear... there is a chance of some additional snow Tuesday, though it is not looking like a significant event.

