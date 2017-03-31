Rochester teen wins Nat'l Geographic Bee for 2nd time

National Geographic Bee winner Lucas Eggers (Photo: Jeremiah Jacobsen, KARE)

MANKATO, Minn. - Rochester native Lucas Eggers, 14, became the back-to-back state champion at Friday's Minnesota National Geographic Bee. The eighth grader from STAR Academy Home School also achieved his third state championship overall.

Students from across the state are quizzed on their knowledge of geography in the annual competition, hosted by the National Geographic Society.

With his state title, Eggers will return to Washington, DC for the national competition in May. Eggers placed seventh in the nation in last year's national finals.

This year's state competition was held at Minnesota State University-Mankato. KARE 11 reporter/producer Jeremiah Jacobsen served as moderator for the state competition's final round for the fifth consecutive year.

© 2017 KARE-TV