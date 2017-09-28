Yosemite exit route closed after second slide injures 1

(Photo credit: NPS Photo)

Yosemite National Park says another rock fall has injured one person in the park, one day after a huge chunk of granite killed a British tourist.

An immense mass of granite plunged from the side of El Capitan on Thursday and filled the valley below with a cloud of dust.

Park spokesman Scott Gediman says one injured person was airlifted to a hospital. There's no word on his condition.

The fall came a day after tons of rock crashed down from El Capitan, killing a tourist who had been on a hiking and climbing trip and injuring a British woman with him.

Ryan Sheridan, who saw Thursday's rock fall from the top of El Capitan, says the new slide occurred in the same location as Wednesday's but was at least three times as large.

