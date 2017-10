Theresa Tostengard creates a Halloween display at her Roseville home every year. This year's theme is "Minnesota State Scare," complete with the SKARE 11 barn.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. - One Roseville family draws in quite a crowd with its themed Halloween display.



They started six years ago, and this year they've gone with a Minnesota State Fair theme -- Minnesota State Scare, to be exact. They even incorporated SKARE 11.

Theresa Tostengard gives KARE 11 photojournalist Kirk Duda a tour of the display.

