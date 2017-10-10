Roseville family includes 'SKARE 11' in state fair-themed Halloween display

One Roseville family draws in quite a crowd with its themed Halloween display. They started six years ago, and this year they've gone with a Minnesota State Fair theme -- Minnesota State Scare, to be exact. They even incorporated SKARE 11. http://kare11.t

KARE 10:09 PM. CDT October 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories