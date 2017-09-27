Royal Caribbean lends cruise ship to humanitarian, evacuation efforts

(Photo: Courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

Royal Caribbean has canceled cruises on one of its popular ships in an effort to aid in humanitarian efforts in Puerto Rico.

Adventure of the Seas was scheduled to arrive on Wednesday for humanitarian calls in San Juan, St. Thomas and St. Croix to aid in evacuation and to donate critical supplies. Evacuees on the ship are also scheduled to be ferried to Fort Lauderdale.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors in San Juan and other affected islands as they rebuild after Hurricanes Irma and Maria," the company said in a statement on social media.

Those who had cruises on the ship that were canceled by the humanitarian efforts will receive a full refund of cruise fare and fees. Royal Caribbean is also offering a 25 percent future cruise credit based on the cruise fare for those who rebook in next 30 days.

Related:

► Floating hospital, USS Comfort, among ships heading to Puerto Rico

► Yes, Puerto Rico is part of the United States

► Stuck in Puerto Rico, a family vacation gone horribly wrong

► Cuban loans Mavs' team plane to J.J. Barea for Puerto Rico relief

► Is your Caribbean cruise destination still open? A port-by-port look after Irma, Maria

The ship is scheduled to return to San Juan on Oct. 6 to prepare for its Oct. 7 cruise; however, several cruise routes have been changed until some of the ports and cities recover from storm damage. Royal Caribbean released the following schedule for some of its ships:

Adventure of the Seas:

Oct. 7 – St. Croix to Martinique

Oct. 14 – St. Croix to Antigua

Allure of the Seas:

Oct. 1 – St. Thomas & San Juan to Cozumel & Costa Maya

Oct. 15 – St. Maarten & San Juan to Cozumel & Costa Maya

Enchantment of the Seas:

Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 – Freeport back to Key West

Harmony of the Seas:

Oct. 7 – St. Maarten, San Juan & Labadee to Nassau, Cozumel & Costa Maya

Oct. 21 – St. Thomas, San Juan & Labadee to Nassau, Cozumel & Costa Maya

Serenade of the Seas:

Oct. 20 – St. Thomas & St. Maarten to St. Kitts & Antigua

Oasis of the Seas:

Oct. 8 – St. Maarten, San Juan & Labadee to Nassau, Cozumel & Costa Maya

Oct. 22 – St. Maarten & San Juan to Nassau & Falmouth

© 2017 WXIA-TV