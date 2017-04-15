Runners of all ages brave the rain for YMCA run

The YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities held a rainy run for kids, adults and families on Saturday. (Photo: Courtesy YMCA)

MINNEAPOLIS - Runners and walkers of all ages braved the rain Saturday to participate in the Fifth Annual Y Run.

The YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities puts on the event every year to promote healthy living and wellness goals. The race featured a one-mile walk/run for kids and families, a 5K and a 10K, all at Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis.

About 1,000 people were expected for the run.

