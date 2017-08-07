Ruptured gas line prompts closures, evacuations near U of Minn. campus

A bulldozer hit a 12-inch gas line Monday afternoon prompting the evacuation of several buildings in the area of 29th Ave. and 4th St. SE in Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis Fire. http://kare11.tv/2ujvCJ6

KARE 5:08 PM. CDT August 07, 2017

