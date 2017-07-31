Rural Darwin man dies when pinned beneath ATV in ditch

DARWIN, Minn. - A rural Darwin man is dead after an all-terrain vehicle accident.



Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says 66-year-old David Ahlgren was spraying weeds on his property Friday night when his ATV rolled in a ditch and pinned him beneath.



Family members contacted authorities when Ahlgren didn't return home, and a family member found his body about an hour later.



A preliminary investigation concluded a wheel on the ATV had dropped into a washout, causing the rollover.

