Rural Minnesotans list health care access as top issue

Corn harvest in west central Minnesota

St. Paul, Minn. -- Rural Minnesotans listed access to affordable health care as their top concern during a series of listening sessions hosted by the Minnesota Farmers Union.

"Health care costs and accessibility are the most urgent issues we heard about," Gary Wertish, a Renville County farmer who heads the Minnesota Farmers Union, told reporters at the State Capitol.

The community meetings were held in every corner of the state, and the farm group brought members of Gov. Mark Dayton's cabinet to take part in the session and take feedback from people in Greater Minnesota.

"In Mankato we heard from a farmer who pays more than $40,000 in out-of-pocket costs for health care every year," Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper remarked.

"And a farmer in Alexandria, a mother of five, who says the only way she and her husband can both continue to farm is because they have access to Minnesota Care health insurance for their family."

Wertish said some farmers and small business owners who attended the meetings embraced Gov. Dayton's idea of allowing people who currently don't qualify for Minnesota Care to buy into it, by paying premiums.

The governor touted it as a way to expand access to medical care in areas where only one private health plan is being offered in the individual insurance market, or where the provider network is limited.

Health insurance companies and Republican lawmakers oppose the idea, because it would shrink the pool of possible customers in a market at a time when the Legislature is already trying to rescue from collapse, with a $542 million infusion of taxpayer dollars.

"People in rural Minnesota don't care which party does it," Wertish asserted. "They want the parties to get together and work on solving issues. That's how we run our farms; when we have a problem, we figure out how to fix it."

Other issues that made the list were investment in rural broadband, so that farmers and small business owners and rural entrepreneurs can take advantage of high speed Internet.

Wertish said transportation is another top issue, and the need for a dedicated source of funding for the future.

He conceded that many people in Greater Minnesota have come to believe the roads in the Twin Cities metro are benefiting at the expense of rural roads and highways.

"It's because there's no money for the roads, so their roads are not getting fixed," he explained.

"So if you’re in outstate Minnesota you’re thinking all the money’s going down here in the metro. But you can dodge potholes no matter what part of the state you're in."

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, who took part in some of the listening sessions, said that listening to people in rural Minnesota is an important first step in bridging the divide.

"People are all the same everywhere. They want to be respected and they don’t want to be looked down on," Smith said.

"Most folks don’t expect you to agree with them all the time, and they don’t even expect you to solve all their problems, but they do expect you to listen and understand what’s happening in their lives."

A full copy of the Rural Issues Discussions report is available at the Minnesota Farmers Union home page, at MFU.org

