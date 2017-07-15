Satanic monument draws protest in Belle Plaine

Protesters gathered at the site of a proposed Satanic monument in Belle Plaine on Saturday. (Photo: Phillip Duff, KARE 11)

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. - Protesters gathered to rally against a Satanic monument in Belle Plaine on Saturday.

The protest is the latest installment in a battle over free speech at the Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park.

After someone complained to the Freedom From Religion Foundation about a sculpture of a soldier and a cross, the City of Belle Plaine removed it in January. Later, in April of this year, the city created a public forum space within the park so it could once again display the sculpture.

But now that there is a designated "limited open forum" space, the Satanic Temple based in Salem, Massachusetts, has applied – and been approved – to place a monument there.

“The application meets the criteria of the city policy, so it’s approved to be in place,” Mike Votca, city administrator of Belle Plaine, told KARE 11 in May.

Religious service held in Belle Plaine MN today protesting a proposed Satanic vets memorial sculpture to be placed in city park. KARE11 pic.twitter.com/MVooU7ywj3 — Phillip Duff (@kareSATamEditor) July 15, 2017

On Saturday, several people protested at the site of the proposed monument. The protest was organized by the Catholic group America Needs Fatima.

