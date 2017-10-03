SB52 Legacy Grant to help rebuild Tink Larson Field

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund gave $50,000 to help rebuild at Tink Larson Field. (Photo: Heidi Wigdahl)

WASECA, Minn. -- More than a year after a fire destroyed a Waseca landmark, work is underway to rebuild at Tink Larson Field.

"I'm going to be relieved and exhilarated when we see this thing done," said legendary local baseball coach Tink Larson, for whom the field is named.

In April 2016, a fire destroyed the community's wooden grandstand, which was built in 1938. Police believe it was arson but the case remains unsolved.

"Regardless of what happened to the grandstand, this field stays and you can play baseball on it. But the grandstand is what makes this field and this town so special," said Bryan Donaldson, senior director of community relations for the Minnesota Twins.

On Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund presented a $50,000 grant to the city of Waseca to help build a new grandstand and lockers at the field. The grant is part of the Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program and the MNSBHC's 52 Weeks of Giving campaign.

According to Larson, they've raised the $2 million needed for the new grandstand. The state bonding bill also included $375,000 for rebuilding efforts.

"It's going to be a nice grandstand. It's going to be all cement with 200 stadium seats in it. It's going to be a walk-in from the road, which is going to be nice for the elderly and the handicapped," Larson said.

Construction equipment arrived on Monday and crews were working at Tink Larson Field during the legacy grant announcement.

After the announcement, the Twins held a baseball clinic for about 50 kids from Waseca County.

"The more young kids we can see out here, the better it is for the future of baseball in Waseca," Larson said.

The new grandstand is expected to be ready in the spring of 2018, just in time for baseball season.

