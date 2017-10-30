Scandia man pleads guilty to kidnapping

Authorities say Michael Harker of Scandia approached a woman standing near her car, grabbed her by the hair, and dragged her toward his van in an attempted kidnapping.

WILLERNIE, Minn. - A Scandia man, set to begin trial Monday on charges of kidnapping, instead pleaded guilty.

Michael Harker now faces eight to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in January.



One evening in April, Harker is accused of pulling over in downtown Willernie in Washington County and grabbing a random woman standing outside a store. He tried to pull her into his van, punching her, but she was able to break free and was helped by a good Samaritan.

RELATED: Victim of attempted kidnapping speaks out

The victim says she has struggled with anxiety since the incident. Harker has a long criminal history in Idaho that includes a strangulation conviction where he was suspected of sexual assault.

© 2017 KARE-TV