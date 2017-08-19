School bus damaged in garage fire

One bus was badly damaged but many others spared when a sprinkler system helped put down a fire in the Eden Prairie Public Schools bus garage Friday night. (Photo: KARE)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Investigators in Eden Prairie are trying to determine what started a fire inside a School Bus Barn Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the Eden Prairie Schools Transportation Department around 8:00 p.m. after a passerby noticed smoke coming from one of the garages.

We're told the fire started in one of the maintenance bays and left a bus severely damaged. Firefighters credit the building's sprinkler system from keeping the fire from spreading.

No one was inside the building at the time. Fire investigators are working to determine the exact cause.



