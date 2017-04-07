Schools close as manhunt continues for gun theft suspect

Gun file photo, with magazine (Photo: Thinkstock, © Robert Wilson)

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Public schools in Janesville and Milton have canceled classes and other districts are keeping schools in soft lockdown as law enforcement officers comb Rock County for a man considered armed and dangerous.



University of Wisconsin-Rock County and Blackhawk Technical College also are closed for the day.



Police are looking for 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski. Authorities allege he stole a large quantity of handguns and rifles from a gun shop in Janesville on Tuesday night after making threats to steal weapons and use them against public officials or at an unspecified school.



A vehicle found burned a short distance from the gun shop is registered to Jakubowski.



Several schools also were on soft lockdown Thursday. That means classes are held but doors to classrooms and the schools are locked.

