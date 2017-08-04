Seaplane crash on Lake Winnebago claims second victim

The aircraft similar to the one that went down in Wisconsin Thursday evening. (Photo: KARE 11)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - A second person died this week from injuries suffered July 27 when an amphibious airplane crashed on Lake Winnebago.

Pilot Ray Johnson of Marshall, Minnesota, died early Monday morning, according to an email from Dick Knapinski, director of communications for the Experimental Aircraft Association.

A passenger, Diane Linke, 71, of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, died July 28, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

The six-seat Lake Renegade plane was carrying three people from Minnesota when it hit a large wave and overturned about 8 p.m. July 27 near the EAA's Seaplane Base, just south of Oshkosh, Knapinski said previously.

The plane was going about 80 mph when it hit the water, according to the Sheriff's Office. One passenger was able to escape the wreck.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

© 2017 KARE-TV