Search for missing man at Dakota Co. Fairgrounds

Bruce Peterson (Photo: Courtesy Dakota County Sheriff's Office)

FARMINGTON, Minn. - The Dakota County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

They say Bruce Peterson was last seen near the Dakota County Fairgrounds at about 10 p.m. on Sunday. The sheriff's office says Peterson was staying there with his wife. They are from out of state.

Authorities say Peterson is healthy and they do not believe he poses a threat to the public. They concluded a search of the fairgrounds late Monday afternoon but did not locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Bruce Peterson (Photo: Courtesy Dakota County Sheriff's Office)

© 2017 KARE-TV