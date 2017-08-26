Search for woman intensifies after newborn found

FARGO, N.D. - Volunteers furnished with maps, bug spray and bottled water were searching areas near the Red River in north Fargo after family and friends of Savanna Greywind organized a search for the 22-year-old, who was eight months pregnant when she went missing.

The quest to find Greywind has intensified since police found a newborn baby Thursday and arrested two suspects for kidnapping. Greywind was eight months pregnant when she disappeared.

The suspects, 32-year-old William Hoehn and 38-year-old Brooke Crews, were Greywind's neighbors. They indicated to police that the infant was Greywind's, but would not answer questions about Greywind's whereabouts.

Fargo police Hoehn and Crews have been charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, a class A felony.

Fargo police say 38-year-old Brooke Crews (L) and 32-year-old William Hoehn (R) have been charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, a class A felony.

Authorities in Fargo searched dozens of locations with teams of K-9s on Friday. Fargo police posted on their Facebook that they brought in the specially trained K-9 teams from Minneapolis on Thursday.

On Friday, they reported that they had searched 35 locations with connections to the suspects, all with negative results.

The search included dozens of people who came from the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation, where Greywind is an enrolled member. Stuart LaFountain, a member of the tribal board, is asking people to "look into their hearts" and help find Greywind.

