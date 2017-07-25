Search warrant: Woman hit car before fatal shooting

(Photo: Damond family/Facebook)

MINNEAPOLIS - A search warrant shows that a woman "slapped" the back of a squad car on July 15 shortly before a Minneapolis officer fatally shot Justine Damond.



Minnesota Public Radio reports the search warrant filed by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says that it wasn't clear exactly what happened next, "but the female became deceased in the alley."



The search warrant did not explicitly say that Damond was the woman who slapped the cruiser.



Officer Mohamed Noor is on paid leave for fatally shooting Damond after she called 911 to report a possible rape. Noor's partner told investigators that he was startled by a loud noise shortly before Damond appeared at the car. The search warrant doesn't say if the slap was the loud noise.

© 2017 Associated Press