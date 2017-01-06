SeaWorld orca whale Tilikum dies at age 36

Killer whale Tilikum appears at performance at Sea World on March 30, 2011 in Orlando, Fla. Tilikum is back to public performance for the first time since the six-ton whale has performed since killing trainer 40-year-old trainer Dawn Brancheau. (Photo: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

One of SeaWorld's better-known orcas, Tilikum, perhaps best known for being linked to the death of his trainer in 2010, died on Friday.

SeaWorld said he died early Friday surrounded by trainers, care staff and veterinarians. A cause of death is yet to be determined and a necropsy is planned. However, veterinarians had been treating Tilikum for a "persistent and complicated bacterial lung infection."

Tilikum, SeaWorld said, was estimated to be 36 years old.