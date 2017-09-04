Second muskie attack on northern Minnesota's Island Lake in 2 months

For the second time in less than two months, a muskie has attacked someone on the same northern Minnesota lake. Twenty-two-year-old Paige Dougherty's foot was bitten Sunday afternoon on Island Lake, while she was dangling her feet in the water. http://kar

KARE 10:10 PM. CDT September 04, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories