Security guard guilty of lying to police

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A 25-year-old security guard is pleading guilty to charges he lied to police about firing his gun on the St. Catherine University campus.

Brent Patrick Ahlers was charged with filing a false police report, a misdemeanor offense. Police were called to a wooded on-campus area on September 13 after reports of a shot fired. Officers responded and found Ahlers suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ahlers told police that he had confronted a man in the wooded area and was shot, describing the assailant as an African American man with a small afro, wearing a navy hoodie and black jeans.

The entire St. Catherine campus was locked down as officers searched for the alleged shooter. Ahlers later admitted that there was no gunman, that he accidently shot himself and concocted the story as he was not supposed to carry a firearm while on the job.

In the petition to enter a guilty plea Ahlers wrote "I reported to the police that someone had fired a shot at me. I knew the police that I reported the crime to were on-duty peace officers. I knew the report was false and intended that the officers act in reliance upon my report."

Sentencing is set for December 19. Brent Ahlers faces a potential of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

