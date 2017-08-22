KARE
Semi hits, kills person on I-494 in Woodbury

KARE 11Staff , KARE 3:14 PM. CDT August 22, 2017

WOODBURY, Minn. - One person has died after being hit by a semi traveling on Interstate 494 in Woodbury, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The incident happened in the eastbound (northbound) lanes around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Only one eastbound lane, just before I-94, is open at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

