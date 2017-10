(Credit: David Peterlinz)

BLAINE, Minn. - Police say a semi truck and vehicle crashed near 85th Ave. and University Ave. Wednesday night at the border of Fridley and Blaine.

There's at least one confirmed fatality, according the Blaine Police Department. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Roads have been closed due to the collision.

More information is expected to be released.

