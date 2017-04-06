Seniors 'prank' students at New Prague HS with positive Post-Its

Positive messages were left on every student's locker Thursday morning. (Photo: New Prague Area Schools)

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. - Senior pranks are usually the thorn in an educator's side but this year's gag at New Prague High School left teachers beaming with pride.

Students at the local high school arrived to school Thursday to find colorful Post-It notes stuck to everyone's lockers. Written on those little notes were positive messages, encouraging their fellow students and signed with the two hashtags: #givealittlelove and #mykindofseniorprank.

One note read, "You're better than a triple-scoop ice cream cone. With sprinkles."

Another boasted, "One day you'll be at the place you've always wanted to be."

A few examples were posted on the New Prague Area Schools Facebook page. The school says the messages were left by unknown seniors.

As the school notes, "What a great way to start the day!"

