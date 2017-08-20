Separate stabbings critically injures 2 people in Mpls.

29th Ave. NE and Central Ave. NE in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS - Police are investigating two separate overnight stabbings that left two people critically injured.

According to Minneapolis police, the stabbings happened on the Greenway and in northeast Minneapolis.

The Greenway stabbing occurred around midnight Sunday, below the Bloomington Avenue overpass.

Police say they arrested two suspects.

The other stabbing happened shortly after 3:00 a.m. Sunday at 29th Ave. NE and Central Ave.

Officers say a victim was stabbed in the stomach during a robbery. No arrests have been made.

Police say both victims in the separate stabbings suffered critical injuries.

Officers say they are reviewing police camera video.

