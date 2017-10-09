State Patrol: Paramedic killed in crash on I-694

MnDOT says a "serious crash" has shut down I-694 eastbound at the split with I-94 in Brooklyn Center. (Photo: Sam Gullickson, KARE 11)

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. - A paramedic was killed in a crash involving an ambulance and a semi on I-694 Monday evening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash happened on Interstate 694 eastbound at the split with I-94 in Brooklyn Center. MnDOT said on its website at 7:37 p.m. Monday that traffic was being diverted to the I-94 lanes due to a "serious crash."

The state patrol tells KARE 11 a paramedic on the ambulance was killed in the collision.

According to the MnDOT website, I-694 is closed at Shingle Creek. Diverted motorists can merge back onto 694 by using the left exit past the crash scene, following signs for MN-252 and East River Road. The stretch was expected to be closed for four hours.

No further information is available on the victim or on whether there were other injuries.

Interstate 694 eastbound is closed at the 94/694 split in Brooklyn Center due to a serious crash, according to MnDOT. (Photo: MnDOT Traffic cam)

