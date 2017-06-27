Several hospitalized in multi-car crash in Mpls.

At least six vehicles were involved in a crash that sent several people to the hospital Tuesday evening, according to Minneapolis Police. (Photo: Adam Jukkola, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - An accident involving at least six vehicles left several people hospitalized Tuesday night.

The crash occurred near the 3500 block of Fremont Avenue North in Minneapolis at about 7:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Catherine Michal of the Minneapolis Police.

The accident is believed to have been caused by a chase involving two cars. Police said one car rolled over and a street light was knocked down.

According to a spokesperson at Xcel Energy, no power outages have been reported because of the crash.

Michal said at least five people were being treated for injuries at North Memorial Hospital. She did not know how severe their injuries were.

