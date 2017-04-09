Shakopee man killed in Prior Lake crash

A crash on Highway 13 in Prior Lake Sunday afternoon left one man dead and a woman severely injured. (Photo: Lee Wall, KARE 11)

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. - A 76-year-old Shakopee man was killed when his vehicle collided with a truck and ended up in a pond on Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happed at 4:06 p.m. on Sunday. They say Robert Alfred Wolff was driving a GMC Terrain east on 170th Street East in Prior Lake, and he turned left onto northbound Highway 13. He pulled out in front of a Dodge Ram truck that was towing a boat, according to troopers. The impact pushed Wolff's vehicle into the pond but it was not submerged.

According to the state patrol, Wolff was killed in the crash and a passenger in the Dodge Ram truck, 44-year-old Beth Tonia Ganfield of Prior Lake, was brought to St. Francis Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 44-year-old Andrew Paul Ganfield; and two passengers, 43-year-old Jeremy Allan Miller and 8-year-old Jacob Allan Miller, all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

