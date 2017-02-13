Shakopee police, school investigating images shared by students

Shakopee Police

SHAKOPEE, Minn. - Shakopee Public Schools say it is investigating a matter that reportedly involves the transmission of inappropriate images among some of the students.

Few other details are being released at this time, but the district says it is cooperating with the Shakopee Police Department. Police say the investigation began after a student brought the concern to a school resource officer last month.

“As we look into the matter, we want to encourage parents to talk to their children about the dangers of transmitting inappropriate images through email and/or text messages,” said Superintendent Dr. Rod Thompson in a statement.

“Today’s students are connected to one another, and to the world, via digital technology more than any previous generation," Thompson added. "Everything sent over the internet or a cell phone can be shared with the entire world, which is why it is important to exercise good judgment in sending and/or sharing messages and pictures. It is also imperative that parents talk with their children of all ages about social media and monitor their online social media use to help them navigate this new, everchanging online social world.”

