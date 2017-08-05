KARE
'Shaver Shuffle' 5K raises $10K for cancer research

KARE Staff , KARE 3:22 PM. CDT August 05, 2017

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - The "Shaver Shuffle" 5K on Saturday morning pulled in more than $10,000 to benefit cancer research and patient aid.

The event took place at Parkers Lake in Plymouth on Saturday morning beginning at 9 a.m.

Participants ran, walked or shuffled to benefit the Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund. After the race, organizers reported that they raised more than $10,000.

More information about the fund is available online.

