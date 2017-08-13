Sheriff: 3 dead in shooting at Wis. racetrack

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says three men were shot "point blank" at the Great Lakes Dragaway Sunday evening. (Photo: WTMJ)

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - Three people were shot and killed at Great Lakes Dragaway in Paris, Wisconsin, Sunday evening, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department responded to the shots fired call at the track on Highway KR at 6:59 p.m., during an event called "Larry's Fun Fest." Sheriff David Beth held a press conference Sunday night confirming that three male victims were fatally shot at the event.

He said the three victims were standing by a food vendor of some sort and the suspect walked up and shot them "point blank." Beth said two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third was brought to the hospital and died while en route.

Beth said friends of the victims had "no idea" why they were shot. He said initial reports were that the victims were from Aurora, Ill.

Beth said they do not have a suspect in custody. The suspect is described as a black man with blue jean shorts, a black hoodie, in his mid-20s, with a black car. Beth said he did not know if the suspect was still on the scene or had left.

Investigators were on scene Sunday night trying to find out if there was any surveillance video and talking with witnesses, according to Beth.

According to the sheriff's department, more than 5,000 people were at Great Lakes Dragaway at the time of the shooting for Larry's Fun Fest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department at 262-605-5100.

