Sheriff Stanek: Device to dispense heroin antidote is defective

Narcan (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Hennepin County sheriff says his office has been given defective devices to distribute a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose - a problem as the number of such overdoses has been on the rise.

The device from Teleflex Medical turns the injectable form of naloxone into a mist that's sprayed into the nose.

But the device has been recalled, and Sheriff Rich Stanek says he's asked for replacements but keeps receiving defective batches.

Teleflex spokeswoman Susan Denby told the Star Tribune the company has been experiencing a temporary shortage of the device.

Cody Wiberg, executive director of the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy, tells The Associated Press there are alternatives to the Teleflex device, but they are more expensive.